Eighty-year-old facing new sex charges

The RNC has filed additional charges against the second St. John’s man suspected of sexual violence against youth over almost three decades.

Eighty-year-old Bruce Escott had five more charges added — three counts of sexual assault and single counts of invitation to sexual touching and forcible confinement.

They are in connection with alleged incidents involving two youth — one between 1995 and 1996 and the other between 2008 and 2012.

In all, Escott faces 10 charges. He’s in custody at Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre and is due back in court July 13. He has yet to apply for bail or enter a plea.

Earlier this week, Escott’s co-accused, Tony Humby, had 10 additional counts added. He faces a total of 24 charges and has been denied bail. His 10-day trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 14.

Police say Escott and Humby worked together to sexually assault and sexually exploit youth between 1995 and 2021.

The RNC began extensive searches of the men’s homes on Hussey Drive in the east end of the capital city last week. Officers are expected to be there for at least another week.