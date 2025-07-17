Eighteen-year-old dies after moose-vehicle collision

An 18-year-old man has died after a moose-vehicle collision that happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near Whitbourne last Friday.

The teen was driving an SUV and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s. Today, the RCMP confirmed the teenager succumb to his injuries.

The incident was one of three moose-vehicle collisions that happened in the span of a few hours Friday evening along the TCH near Whitbourne. … The collisions prompted a public advisory from the RCMP, asking motorists to remain alert and to drive with caution.