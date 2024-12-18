Eddie’s weather blog | Wednesday, December 18, 2024

POST 2 | 11:28 AM NST (10:58 AM AST)
The weather is improving across the Province as a cold front has moved offshore. Sunshine will become more prevalent across the Island. The weather in the Big Land is improving as well compared to yesterday. Satellite imagery shows this rather well.
POST 1 | 6:03 AM NST (5:33 AM AST)
Our Wednesday morning is starting off on the soggy side for the eastern areas of the Island, where an area of rain is in the process of moving offshore. The radar loop (below) shows this rather well. Within the next half hour, the rain will have left the east coast of Avalon.
We are also looking at generally mild temperatures across the Province this morning, with many areas of the Island reporting readings between 3º and 9º; Labrador is hovering in the single digits below freezing to this point.
Today will see the weather on the Island improving, meaning a mix of sun and cloud. The exception will be along the West Coast where showers (low elevations) and flurries (high elevations) will be present. Some flurries will also fly in parts of Labrador.
Our next weather maker moves in tomorrow and promises to bring some rain and snow to the Island. Check back for more updates on this later today.