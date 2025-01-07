Eddie’s weather blog – Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Post 2 – 2:28 PM NST (1:58 PM AST)
There is the potential for some snow over eastern Newfoundland early next week, depending on which model you look at. The images below are from two different models that are handling a surface low’s position very differently. The GFS has a farther northwest track and brings snow into eastern Newfoundland beginning late Sunday. The ECMWF model has that same low much farther offshore, and keeps the snow with it.
Stay tuned for updates on this one!
Post 1 – 2:11 PM NST (1:41 PM AST)
The clouds, sun, fog, and showers are creating the perfect conditions for rainbows and fogbows. I’ve seen several pictures of them today!
A fogbow is like a rainbow, but it appears in fog instead of rain. It forms when sunlight shines through tiny water droplets in the fog, but because the droplets are so small, the colors are faint or mostly white. This gives the fogbow a soft, ghostly appearance.