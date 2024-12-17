Eddie’s weather blog | Tuesday, December 17, 2024

POST 1 | 6:23 AM NST (4:53 AM AST)
FIRST… TODAY’S FORECAST
Quiet weather today across the Island initially, but rain will arrive on the west and southwest coast this afternoon and spread north and east this evening and overnight. Meanwhile… snow will spread into Labrador West this morning and spread east throughout the day. The snow will ease off overnight with most areas seeing 5 to 10 cm. There will be lesser amounts in the southeast, where rain will prevent snow from accumulating.
LOOK AT EARLY AM WEATHER
The weather across the Island is starting off on the quiet and calm side this morning, with just various amounts of cloud cover and some reasonably cool temperatures for the time of today. Here are some readings as of 5:30 AM NST.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, temperatures are a bit cooler but still well above where they should be for the time of year. The coolest readings are in the west, where its a “mild” -5º in Labrador City and Wabush as of 5 AM AST.
Snow is expected to move throughout the Big Land today, and road conditions on 511nl.ca show the TLH from Wabush through most of the Churchill Valley as being partly covered with snow. Webcams in the area aren’t showing a lot, but it should show snow on the roads once the day breaks. The images below should be automatically updated to the latest image from the respective webcam.
Wabush
Churchill Falls
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Crook’s Lake