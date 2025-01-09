Eddie’s Weather Blog | Thursday, January 9, 2024

POST 1 – 6:20 AM NST (5:40 AM AST)
Snow has arrived on the West Coast and radar indicates it’s light and has nearly reached the Corner Brook area as of 6:08 AM NST. Temperatures are also near or below the freezing mark, so what falls will generate some slick travel in spots.
I’ve added a few road cams to the post to highlight what the roads are like this morning. The cameras below will update throughout the day, but you can find more at 511NL.ca. The snow will slide south and east through the day and travel conditions across much of the Island will only go downhill.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, rain and snow continue this morning and will do so through the day. We will a mix of rain and snow along the coast and snow inland and over higher terrain. Temperatures across the board will be well above normal once more today, particularly in the Big Land.