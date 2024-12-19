Eddie’s weather blog | Thursday, December 19, 2024

POST 1 – 6:14 AM NST (5:44 AM AST)
Rain arrived over western sections of the island this morning, except in the higher terrain, where snow is falling or there is a mix of rain and snow. The early AM radar image shows this well. The rain will spread east and north through the day as an area of low-pressure moves in.
Central areas will see this arrive later this morning, and the eastern third of the Island will see rain moving in this afternoon after a dry start to the day. The rain will be heavy at times this evening on the Avalon, which will make for an ugly commute.
Snowfall today outside of the higher terrain will not be impressive. However, areas at the top of the Northern Peninsula will see wintry conditions, along with our neighbours on the other side of the Strait of Belle Isle.