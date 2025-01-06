Eddie’s weather blog – Monday, January 6, 2025

Post 1 – 8:12 AM NST (7:42 AM AST)
The area of low pressure that brought the very impactful weather Sunday is still spinning over the Island and affecting the Province this morning. This low will be the primary driver in our weather over the next few days, but the impacts will be far more muted than we just saw.
Atmopsheric Visulalization from Windy.com | via GIPHY
The majority of the weather alerts that were in effect have been ended. However, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect this morning from Red Bay – L’anse-au-Clari to Cartwright to Black Tickle, including the Norman Bay to Lodge Bay area. This alert will be expired later this morning as the winter storm warning criteria eases.