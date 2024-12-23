Eddie’s weather blog – Monday, December 23, 2024

Post 1 – 6:50 AM NST (6:20 AM AST)
We are starting off the day with some chilly temperatures across the region. Temperatures on the Island from the minus single digits to about -10ºC; meanwhile, the Big Land is seeing readings into the minus teens to near -20ºC.
We are also seeing a few flurries over the Island this morning. Both radars are showing them and there are likely areas outside of where the radar can “see” that are also seeing some. Remember snow means slow and to brush off your windows before heading out for the day.
Temperatures today will not move upwards a whole lot, but other than the flurries, the weather across the Province looks very quiet today. In fact, for most of the wee,k the weather seems quiet.