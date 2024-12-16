Eddie’s weather blog: Monday, December 16, 2024

Good Monday morning, everyone! Be sure to check back to this blog post throghout the day as I will be updating it at various times with new weather information. The latest posts will be at the top.
POST 2 | 9:40 AM NST (8:50 AM AST)
Here are the temperatures and some webcam images from across the Province as of 9:40 AM NST (8:50 AM AST)
Sunrise from Carbonear, NL. @EddieSheerr #nlwx pic.twitter.com/n6mCYXScCG— Brendon Roach (@broachy68) December 16, 2024
Post 1: 6:18 AM NST (5:48 AM AST)
The weather across the Province is pretty quiet this morning as an area of high pressure is dominiating the weather across the region. High pressure happens when air sinks toward the ground, creating clear skies and calm weather because the sinking air prevents clouds from forming. Think of it like a big, heavy blanket of air that pushes bad weather away. Typically these highs can bring cold temperatures… in our case it’s chilly to start to the day but overly cold. In fact, in Labrador temperatures are already above the normal highs for the day.
Today will see almost cloudless skies over the Island, while some high, thin clouds move into Labradodr around the back side of the high. The flow around highs is clockwise so these clouds will be moving in from Quebec and Ontario. Temperatures will be above normal for most of Labrador and closer to normal on the Island.