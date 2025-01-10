Eddie’s weather blog | Friday, January 10, 2025

Post 1 – 6:09 AM NST (5:39 AM AST)
Good Friday morning!
We are waking up to areas of snow across the Island this morning and the road conditions via 511NL.ca show various roads are being reported as snow-covered or partly snow-covered. Routes 510 and 516 in Labrador are marked as ‘travel not advised’ due to snow and poor visibility.
The snow (and rain) will continue across the Province today as moisture streams into Labrador from the North Atlantic and a weak area of low pressure traverses the Island from north to south. Temperatures will be a few degrees below freezing in Labrador and near or a bit above freezing on the Island. Futurecast (below) shows this playing out over the next 24 hours or so.