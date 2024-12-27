Eddie’s weather blog – Friday, December 27, 2024

Post 1 – 6:49 AM NST – 6:19 AM AST
We are waking up to areas of rain, drizzle, and fog over much of eastern Newfoundland this morning thanks, in part, to a large area of low pressure spinning south of the Island. The position of the low places much of the Island in easterly or northerly flow which ends up pushing the precipitation from east to west with a bit of a southward movement as it nears Central. This animated gif of an early morning radar loop shows this nicely.
Temperatures over much of the Avalon Peninsula appear to be above freezing by one or two degrees. However, areas to the west are nearer or below the freezing mark. I wouldn’t be shocked to hear some reports of light freezing rain on parts of the Burin Peninsula, some interior areas west of the Avalon, this morning.
The warm and cold air boundary is seen on the temperature maps and will not make it much farther west throughout the day. Once west of that dividing line, the weather should be pretty nice today across the western half of the Island. The rain will become less widespread over eastern areas through the day as well.
Expect quiet weather and a mix of sun and cloud over the Big Land, with temperatures between -5º and -10º for afternoon maximums.