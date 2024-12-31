Eddie’s Weather Blog – December 31, 2024

Post 2 – 7:04 AM NST (6:34 AM AST)
ECCC NL has put a Rainfall Warning into effect for Burgeo – Ramea and Channel-Port aux Basques until tonight. Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
Total rainfall of 25 to 40 mm is expected between this morning and tonight.
Similar storms in the past have caused:
– hazardous driving conditions from water pooling on roadways
– elevated water levels in creeks and streams
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.
Post 1 – 6:49 AM NST (6:19 AM AST)
This morning, the area of low pressure driving the unsettled weather across the province was located just east of the eastern shore of Hudson’s Bay in western Quebec. That is pushing some very mild air into Labrador. In fact, temperatures are near or above freezing everywhere except the North Coast this morning, and even their readings are only -1.
The freezing rain warning that was in effect has been ended, as rain is falling in most of those of those areas now. The Snowfall Warning for Nain is still in effect as up to 30 cm of snow is expected in that area by the end of today.
On the Island the weather is generally quiet this morning but there are some showers found over parts of the southwest and the west. These will become more prevalent later today and this afternoon as heavier rain rain pushes into the area. The eastern two-thirds of the Island will be slow, seeing the rain arrive later today and this evening. The Avalon should remain mostly dry today. Wind Warnings remain in effect for Bay St. Geroge and the Wreckhosue area at this hour.
Temperatures today will be well above normal in the Big Land and near or a few degrees above freezing on the Island. The rain showers will become flurries in Labrador West later today, while rain will become more widespread on the Island this afternoon.
