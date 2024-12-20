Eddie’s Weather Blog | December 20, 2024

POST 1, 2:13 PM NST (1:43 PM AST)
The weather across the Province this afternoon is quiet and chilly. An area of high pressure sitting over southern Quebec dominates the region’s weather pattern. You can see this clearly via the clockwise flow of the wind field in the image below.
Temperatures (as of 1:30 PM NST) are running quite a few degrees cooler than yesterday and some flurries are flying over eastern areas of the Island, particularly on the Avalon Peninsula.
Multiple weather alerts are in effect for the weekend because a strong low is going to move through the region. Special Weather Statements and Winter Storm Watches are in effect along with Rainfall, Wind, and Freezing Rain Warnings. I’ll have a detailed post on this within the hour. Details from ECCC can be found here.