Eddie’s Update: Rainfall warning remains in effect for southeastern Newfoundland into Tuesday

A heavy batch of rain will move over southeastern areas of the Island on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will exceed 50 mm in some locations. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued rainfall warnings for the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas until Tuesday evening.
At the same time, we are going to see a warm, windy, and dry day in Labrador, which will significantly increase the fire danger in the west. You can get the latest on the ongoing firefighting efforts near Churchill Falls right here.