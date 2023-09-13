Eddie’s Thursday morning update; Island clouds and Labrador rain today

Good Thursday morning! We are off to another cloudy and gray start across a large part of the Island this morning. I wish I had better news for you, but this will be how it stays for most of us today. The exception will be parts of the West and southwest coast, where there should be some sun throughout the day. Parts of the GNP, particularly the western side, should be the same.
The reason for this, as has been all week, is the area of high pressure to our east. This will move a bit more today away from us and allow the wind to turn a bit more southerly. This should ease the fog and drizzle for eastern shores and shift it more to the south-facing coastlines.
Meanwhile, in Labrador today, a slow-moving area of low pressure will work its way in. This will drive rain across the region throughout the day, and it will work from west to east. There may be some breaks this afternoon, but more is on the way for tonight and parts of Friday. The Island will also see rain from later tonight into Friday as well.
Temperatures today will peak into the teens to near 20 across N.L. Futurecast (below) does a good job of showing how this will play out.
If you’re looking for an update on Hurricane Lee, here is an article I put up last night. Not much has changed and I’ll have another update for you later today.