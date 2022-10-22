Eddie’s Monday Evening Forecast | 11.28.22

The Overview
An area of low pressure will pass over eastern Newfoundland overnight into early Tuesday morning. This low will bring rain to southern and eastern Newfoundland, and snow to Central, western, the Great Northern Peninsula, and southern Labrador. The snow will be heavy at times this evening, before tapering off from west to east by Tuesday morning. An area of high pressure will build in later Tuesday and Wednesday, setting us up for some nicer days. The next low moves in Thursday, and will bring a mixed bag of rain, snow, and wind to the Province.
Snowfall Outlook
The snow will fall and will be heavy at times, over a good bit of the western half of the Island thru late this evening or early Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals look to be on the order of 10-20 cm for areas that see the most. There will be higher amounts in the higher terrain. For the most part, the snow will be wet, and heavy.
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet
Tuesday will see flurries and/or snow showers across western Newfoundland becoming less intense and widespread during the afternoon. Eastern and Central sections will see a few flurries. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy on the Island to mostly sunny over much of Labrador.
Wednesday will see sunny skies across much of the Province, with clouds on the increase in Labrador West during the afternoon, ahead of our next weather maker, which arrives on Thursday.
Thursday…
An area of low pressure will track into northern Labrador on Thursday. This will bring some snow (and even some rain) to the Big Land Wednesday night and Thursday. The Island will see a significant warm-up on Thursday, with highs for many climbing to between 5° and 10°. Rain on the Avalon will arrive Thursday, while it will be earlier in the day farther west. Cold air returns on Friday, as the cold front moves eastward. This will once again open the door to West Coast flurries as we close out the work week. Stay tuned on this one!