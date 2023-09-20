Eddie’s mid-day update; rain becomes widespread across the Island this afternoon and evening

A trough axis is going to pivot across the Island this afternoon and night and the result is going to be rain becoming more widespread as the day and evening progress. The rain will eventually move off the eastern side of the Island later tonight and early Friday. Future radar, below, shows this very well.
On top of that, while temperatures are quite comfortable today, some areas are currently sitting in the mid-teens on the Island, and cooler air moves in tomorrow.
In fact, it’s going to be the coolest day of the month for many. Highs on the Island will only peak in the upper single digits to lower teens, similar to what Labrador is seeing today.
Your next forecast update will be this evening!
/Eddie