Eddie’s Forecast: Will St. John’s see its first 20° day of 2024 Thursday?

An area of low pressure continues to skirt through Labrador and is bringing a wide variety of unsettled weather to the Province this evening. Rain and showers are ongoing in eastern areas of the island, while showers are found farther west. Meanwhile, in Labrador, rain is falling in the southeast, while snow is flying in the north and west. As of 3 PM ADT, Labrador City and Wabush is reporting light snow and a temperature just below 1°C.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S OVERVIEW
Eastern areas of Newfoundland will see the rain this evening tapering to showers overnight before ending. And that’s a good thing as rainfall totals in some areas of eastern were significant today. Over 60 mm fell in some locations.
The western two-thrids of the Island will see skies turn partly cloudy overnight, if they haven’t done so as of this writing. Lows be in the 6° to 10° range with winds from the south or southwest getting lighter.
Rain and snow will continue in Labrador overnight. The snow will be in the west and then along and north of the TLH, encompassing much of the north coast. Areas from Goose Bay, poists east and south will primarily see rain. Lows will be near 0° north and west to near 4 in the south and east and around Upper Lake Melville.
Thursday’s Forecast
It’s been 252 days since St. John’s International Airport reported a high of 20° or more. It’s looking quite likely that streak will end Thursday! High temperatures in the Metro should creep into the lower 20s under bright sunshine and light to moderate southwest winds.
The rest of the Island will be similar, with sunshine and highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. It will be cooler on parts of the Northern Peninsula and in areas of onshore, west and southwest winds. These areas will see highs in the lower to middle teens.
Showers and areas of light snow will persist across much of the Big Land, with highs of 3° to 6°. Not much more in the way of snow will accumulate on Thursday.
Friday’s Forecast
Newfoundland will see a risk of showers in the afternoon, with highs in the middle teens. Some inland locations will creep into the upper teens. Skies will be mostly cloudy, turning cloudy as the showers become more widespread late in the day.
Coastal Labrador will see skies remaining cloudy, with decreasing clouds the rule for the west in the afternoon. Highs range from 5° east to 10° in the west.
Saturday’s Forecast
Cloudy to mainly cloudy on the Island, with highs near 10°. Sunny in Labrador with highs in the middle to upper teens.
Sunday’s Forecast
A chance of rain for the eastern thrid of the Island, while the western two-thrids look dry and mostly cloudy. HIghs of 9° east and onto the GNP, while central, southern and western areas climb to 15°.
Monday’s Forecast
Cloudy to mostly cloudy across the Province, with highs of 12° to 16°.