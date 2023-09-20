Eddie’s forecast; will be feelin’ like fall as the weekend nears

Tonight’s Outlook
Expect areas of showers across southeastern Labrador and much of western and northwestern Newfoundland as a trough begins to work its way through. Farther north and west in Labraodr and east and south on the Island, the weather will be calmer and drier. Lows will be near 10 on the Island and range between 2 and 6 in the Big Land, with the coolest readings happening in the west.
Thursday’s Outlook
Rain will become widespread over the Island as a trough swings through. The exception will be in the east and south, where there may be some morning sunshine. However, rain and showers will move in during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower to middle teens.
Labrador will see the showers wind down in the east, while the north sees sun and clouds and the west sees mostly sunny skies. HIghs range from 6 in the north to nearly 10 elsewhere.
Friday will see a cooler day on the Island with highs of 8 to 10, while Labrador will have highs of 7 to 13. There will be some showers over the Avalon at times on Friday.
The weekend looks unsettled and fall-like across the Province, with chances for showers under sun and cloud. The next chance of heavier rain looks to be over eastern Newfoundland on Sunday.