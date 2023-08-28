Eddie’s forecast; Tuesday looks large, Wednesday and Thursday… not so much

Tonight and Tomorrow
The weather across the Province is looking fairly quiet across the Province overnight and Tuesday. On a large scale, we can expect mostly clear skies tonight and generally sunny skies tomorrow (Tuesday). There will be some late-day showers that push into Labrador West.
Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the region
Tuesday will see highs into the teens and 20s. The warmest readings will be found in the southeast corner of Labrador!
The Extended
Heavy rainfall moves across the Island between Wednesday and Thursday. This rain will, initially, not be associated with Hurricane Franklin.
However, some moisture from the storm may get drawn into the system bringing rainfall as Franklin passes east of the Avalon alter this week, which will increase rainfall rates over the course of the 2 days.
At this point, the rainfall rates are hard to ascertain, but the Special Weather Statement issued by ECCC NL states 60-90 mm for a large part of the Island. I think those amounts will be attained and possibly exceeded over the course of the two days.
While the forecast is still a bit fuzzy, there are some things you can do to get prepped for the rain
- Clear gutters and downspouts
- Clear storm drains around your property
- Ensure sump pumps are working
I’ll have your next update tomorrow!