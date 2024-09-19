Eddie’s Forecast: North winds to bring cool, damp weather for the next several days

An area of low pressure will set up shop in the North Atlantic, south of Greenland, for the next several days. This will bring northerlies to much of the province through much of next week. While we do not see significant precipitation in that time frame, cool and damp weather will be ruled near the north-facing shores of Newfoundland and Labrador. Southern areas of the Island and inland areas of Labrador will see much nicer weather.
In Thursday’s NTV Evening News Hour, I break down the forecast from Brigus Junction, where the Easter Seals Luxury Cabin, the grand prize of the Luxury Cabin Lottery, is located.