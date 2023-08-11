Eddie’s Forecast: expect some boomers Friday night and Saturday morning across the Island

An area of low pressure swirling through the Maritime Provinces this evening will work its way toward, and over, Newfoundland late tonight and Saturday morning. The track of this will drive heavy rain, with embedded thunderstorms across a large part of the Island later tonight into Saturday morning. The most intense storms will be found over a large part of the Island from near Bay St. George to the Avalon, with storms possible anywhere south of the Great Northern Peninsula.
Any storms that wind up embedded in areas of heavier rain will increase local rainfall rates. Those increased rates will lead to some areas seeing very heavy amounts of rain, while areas nearby see significantly less. Areas that see the most rain could see as much as 50 mm.
The Future Radar (below) does a very good job of timing out the arrival of heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms. Essentially anywhere on the map where you see the orange and red blotches is the computer saying, “Hey, I think there will be a storm here!”
On the Avalon, the timeline looks to be between 3 and 7 AM for the storms. Areas to the west will likely see that threat in a similar timeline, perhaps a bit earlier.
Once we are through late tonight and early Saturday morning, the weather will improve across the Island. In fact, most of us will see sun and cloud by the afternoon along with highs in the lower 20s. The exception will be the West Coast and GNP, where rain and showers will linger through the day.
The rain will also work into southeast Labrador Saturday, and become heavy at times. The rain will taper to shower Saturday night.
Sunday will see a great day across the Province, with highs in the teens and 20s. The next chance of rain arrives for many on Monday.
The Perseids Meteor Shower will peak this weekend (read about it here) and viewing conditions look like they will be the best Saturday night, where upwards of 60 meteors per hour will be seen in clear skies.
Sadly it looks like only a fraction of the Province will see clear skies. Viewing conditions for the next 3 nights can be found below.