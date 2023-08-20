Eddie’s forecast; blogging about today’s forecast and the tropics getting active

Good Monday morning!
We are in the midst of a tropical moisture push that is helping to drive up humidity levels across a large part of the Province. On the plus side, it does look like the highest atmospheric moisture content has slid east of Newfoundland. On the loop below, the brighter the colour, the more moisture, and thus humidity, is in the air. Notice how the brightest is now east of the Avalon?
That being said, we aren’t exactly out of the woods yet, with respect to the humidity. Particularly in eastern Newfoundland, where it looks to remain humid through Tuesday, while it gets noticeably more comfortable to the west. It will dry out for the Avalon by Wednesday.
For the rest of today, we are looking at areas of rain and showers working through Labrador and western Newfoundland, and to a point in central Newfoundland. Some of the showers will be locally heavy and there will be some isolated thunderstorms.
Futurecast shows how this will pan out today.
Temperatures today peak into the teens and 20s across the Province, with humidex values into the upper 20s over eastern sections of the Island. The muggies are here for some of us!
The tropics are also getting active, which shouldn’t come as a shock as last week I was talking about a few waves that were likely to develop into systems. This morning we have 3 named systems in the Basin, Emily, Gert, and Franklin. There is the potential for 2 more storms to develop as well in the next few days.
While we need to pay attention to many systems in the Atlantic this time of year, the one you need to remember here is Franklin. Some computer model guidance is suggesting this may impact Atlantic Canada in the next 7 to 10 days.
At this point, it’s still way too early to say what, if any, the impacts will be. Needless to say, I’ll be watching them all closely.
Have a great Monday!
Eddie