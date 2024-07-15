Eddie’s forecast: A summer-like week ahead for the Island, while the weather in Labrador remains unsettled

The weather across NL this week will be very different depending on your location. The Island portion of the Province will generally see a generous amount of sunshine, along with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms in western, central, and interior areas that will bubble up in the afternoon and fizzle in the evening.
Meanwhile, a much more active weather pattern will be found in Labrador, where several rain chances will occur through mid-week. It looks like a fair bit of rain is on tap for Wednesday. This is excellent news for the ongoing fires in the region!
FORECAST AT A GLANCE — NEWFOUNDLAND
Monday Night
- Partly cloudy with lows near 16
- Some areas of fog along southern and western shorelines
- Rain likely on the Northern Peninsula
Tuesday
- Sun and cloud with highs in the middle and upper 20s
- Areas in onshore winds (southwest) will be in the upper teens
- Chance of showers and thunderstorms for interior and central areas in the afternoon
- Showers on the top of the Norhtern Peninsula
Wednesday
- Sun and cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 20s
- Chance of showers and thunderstorms over western, central and interior sections
Thursday
- Sun and cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 20s
- Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over western, central, and interior sections
Friday
- Chance of rain for central, southern and eastern sections
- Sun and cloud for the West Coast and Northern Peninsula
- Highs in the middle 20s
Saturday
- Sunny with highs near 21
FORECAST AT A GLANCE — LABRADOR
Tonight
- Rain likely in the east and around Upper Lake Melville
- Showers end in the west
- Lows of 8 in the north and generally 10 to 15 elsewhere
Tuesday
- Showers on the coast
- Sun and cloud in the west
- Highs of 16 to 22, warmest in the west
Wednesday
- Rain likely
- Highs of 16
Thursday
- Sun and cloud, with a chance of showers
- Highs near 20
Friday
- Partly to mostly cloudy
- HIghs near 20
Saturday
- Sun and cloud
- Chance of rain late in the day in the afternoon
- High near 16 on the coast and near 20 on the coast