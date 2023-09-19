Eddie’s Forecast: A rainy Tuesday night will be followed by a summer-like Wednesday on the Island

An area of low pressure will swing through the region overnight into Wednesday. This will drive rain across the Island and into southeastern Labrador during the time frame. In Labrador, the rain will move in overnight and continue into Wednesday. There may even be some snow in the higher terrain of the Mealy Mountains, as temperatures will only be in the upper single digits in the lowlands.
On the Island, we are seeing rain this evening in many areas. The rain will get heavier over eastern Newfoundland tonight, while central, western, and southern areas see it taper off after midnight. The GNP will also see the rain become heavier overnight. On the Avalon, we can expect a band of very heavy showers to move through early Wednesday morning, in the 4 to 7 AM range. This may very well wake you up and there is even the chance for some thunderstorms. Lows on the Island will be in the lower to middle teens.
The area of low pressure will swing across the Island during the day Wednesday. This will keep the rain ongoing for the GNP and southeastern Labrador, while much of the Island will get into the warm sector, or right-hand side, of the low.
This means partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the rule, with highs in the upper teen lower 20s. There also will be some scattered showers, particularly over central and western areas during the afternoon. Meanwhile, on the colder side of the low, highs in Labrador and the GNP will be in the lower teens.
Thursday will start dry on the Island, however, a trough will swing through during the afternoon and overnight. This will drive an area of light rain to develop on the West Coast and work eastward Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday morning. Many of us will see at least some rain during that time frame.
The rain is on the leading edge of some fall-like air which will settle in for the weekend. Highs for much of NL will only reach the lower to middle teens from Friday through Sunday. At the moment the weekend looks cool and dry, but there is a chance of rain on Sunday and possibly Monday. But I’ll update you on that later in the week.