Eddie’s Evening Forecast | May 11, 2023

Forecast Discussion & Short Range Outlook
A weak area of high pressure will keep the weather quiet across much of the Province overnight. In fact, most of us will see clear skies. Temperatures will vary from Island to Big Land, but generally expect lows near 0, except as low as -5 in Central Newfoundland and -8 in Western Labrador.
Friday will see lots of sunshine across the Island, and the day will start sunny in Labrador. Expect highs in the lower to mid teens, except closer to 2 or 3, in areas of onshore westerly winds. Showers will sneak into Labrador West during the afternoon, and will be found in the north tonight and during the day Friday.
Weekend Forecast Overview
The weekend will start nice across the Island, with lots of sun and mild temperatures. Expect highs on Saturday to be in the lower to mid teens across the board. Some rain will move into western and southern Newfoundland Saturday afternoon, and will spread east Saturday night. Sunday will see improving weather in the west, while Central and eastern areas see showers. In fact, showers will be a staple across the Island on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower teens.
Meanwhile, in Labrador expect widespread showers on Saturday with highs between 5 and 10. Cooler air moves in for Sunday, with highs of 1 in the east and 10 in the west. Flurries may make a return to portions of the Big Land to close out the weekend.
Have a great night!
Eddie