ECMA Tickets available for May Awards Show

For the first time in a decade, the East Coast Music Awards will take place in St. John’s from May 7 to 11, 2025.

The East Coast Music Association unites the music industry across Atlantic Canada to celebrate, develop, and engage with the vibrant East Coast music scene and its talented artists.

Holiday Sale tickets are available at Needs locations across the province until January 6, 2025. During this period, both Festival Passes and Gala Tickets will be offered at special holiday rates.

As of January 6, students and ECMA members can get a 25 percent discount on all ticket rates.