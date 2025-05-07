East Coast Music Awards kick off in St. John’s

The East Coast Music Awards will kick off in St. John’s today, for its 37th year bringing hundreds of Atlantic Canadian artists, industry professionals, delegates, and music fans together for an exciting week of events.

With events at The Delta, The JAG Soundhouse, The Rockhouse and many other incredible venues, there’s something for all music lovers at this weeks event.

“This year’s festival will bring together some of the most dynamic and diverse musical acts from across Atlantic Canada,” says ECMA Chair, Michelle Eagles.”They will light up stages throughout the city and showcase some of the best music our region has to offer.”

You can check out the full 2025 ECMA Schedule here.