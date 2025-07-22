Early-morning fire destroys east-end home, damages another

A fire in the east end of St. John’s early Tuesday morning has destroyed one home and caused significant damage to another.

Fire crews were called to the home, on Carrick Drive, at 3:30 a.m.. Firefighters arrived to find fire between two homes, including at least one vehicle, with flames spreading up the outside of both houses. Crews were able to control and extinguish the fire on the outside of one home, however flames had already made their way into the attic space of the other.

Within about ten minutes flames were shooting through the roof of the home. Given the intensity of the blaze, firefighters were unable to go inside the home to fight the flames. The roof of the home also collapsed. Firefighters used multiple hoses to attack the flames from the ground, and an aerial truck to pour water through the roof in an effort to bring the fire under control.

Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said the residents of both homes have been displaced. The residents of the home that was destroyed were not home at the time of the blaze. The second home sustained significant damage.

There were no injuries reported. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the cause of the fire.

Video from the scene of a fire that destroyed a home on Carrick Drive in St. John’s