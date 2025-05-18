Early-morning crash sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following an early-morning crash in the Town of Torbay.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Torbay Road and Kevin Parsons Highway. The driver of an SUV traveling towards Torbay Road on the bypass went off the road, crashing into a rocky ditch and coming to rest down a small embankment.

The driver of the car, who was the only occupant, was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

