Dylan Baker charged with manslaughter

The RNC has charged a St. John’s man with the death of a man in the centre of the city.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Salisbury Street where a man was located with serious injuries. The 63-year-old was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Dylan Baker, 23, appeared in court today on charges of:

Manslaughter

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Breach of probation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area encompassing Suez Street, Empire Avenue, Newtown Road, Liverpool Avenue, and Cairo Street, between between 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000.