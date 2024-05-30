Dry roads on most of the Island and snow-covered for parts of Labrador

Roads are wet on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula. There are also areas of fog. Across central and western Newfoundland, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are wet in southeastern areas and snow-covered in western areas.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is in service but off schedule. The Astron W will make its first crossing of the day departing Fogo Island at noon.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 694 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.