Roads across Newfoundland are bare and dry this morning. Aside from some fog in the Harbour Breton area, visibility is good.

In Labrador, roads are wet in western areas and dry in the east.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Other ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 59 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.