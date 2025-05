It will be another beautiful drive across the province this morning with clear and dry roads and good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W freight office will begin accepting freight effective June 2. All ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport Air Canada Air flights 690, 696, 687, and 697 are cancelled, and WestJet Flight 265 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.