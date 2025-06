There are some areas of fog from Goobies through to Whitbourne, otherwise, across the province, it’s good driving conditions with dry roads and good visibility.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is currently taking fuel so the 7:30 a.m. crossing will be delayed. Other ferries are operating on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 59 is delayed and Air Canada Flight 1521 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Air Canada Flight 2583 is cancelled.