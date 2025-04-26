Dry conditions prompt early start to wildfire season

The 2025 forest fire season started April 24 on the Island, and in Labrador on May 15.

The season is starting earlier than usual on the island portion of the province due to current dry conditions, with approximately 40 wildfires already reported.

A burn permit is required to burn vegetation, wood and paper products during forest fire season. Permits are free and available at provincial forest management district offices.

Wildfire suppression teams, water bombers and helicopters are located throughout the province and ready to respond to wildfires. Additional forest firefighting resources are available through mutual resource-sharing agreements with other provinces.