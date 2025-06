On Monday evening the RNC received a call about a possible impaired driver.

Officers located the vehicle in Paradise. There was a strong smell of alcohol from the driver and the driver showed visual signs of impairment and was also stumbling over his words.

The driver was taken back to the RNC office where he provided two breath samples. Both samples yielded a fail.

As a result, the 27-year-old male was charged with impaired operation and 0.08mg or over.