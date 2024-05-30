Dropped object during tubing recovery on the Hibernia Platform

On Sunday Hibernia Management and Development Company reported that a section of the tubing weighing approximately 272 kilograms separated and fell approximately five metres to the drill floor.

The incident occurred while retrieving completion tubing from the wellbore. The piece of tubing fell from the pick-up/laydown system while moving the pipe from a vertical position to a horizontal position.

There were no injuries to personnel. No personnel were inside the pre-designated exclusion zone.

The object and the distance travelled had the potential for fatality. Hibernia Management and Development Company has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the C-NLOPB is monitoring.