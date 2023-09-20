Drone helps find missing berry picker in Glovertown

An elderly, diabetic man is recovering today after spending much of the night lost in the woods with no provisions.

The man went berry picking Monday and when he didn’t return hours later, a Glovertown RCMP was alerted at around 6 p.m.

RCMP officers, along with RCMP dog services and Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue, were deployed to search for the man.

Through the use of a drone, the man was located by an officer with the RCMP traffic services central.

The man informed officers that he gotten separated from his friend while the two were berry picking. The second berry picker was unaware of what had happened to his friend and was brought out of the woods by police. The lost man needed medical care and was taken to hospital for treatment.