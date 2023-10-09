Drizzle and fog remain the main players in N.L. weather for Wednesday, with a few exceptions

The Overview
A large of high pressure in the North Atlantic is doing what large areas of high pressure do, blocking traffic and slowing things down. This setup will do two things across the region that will be the primary drivers of our weather. They are as follows:
- The flow south of the high and north of almost every low that passes south of the high, and subsequently south of Newfoundland, is from the east or northeast. This keeps onshore flow on the go, and the drizzle and fog a forecast staple for eastern and northeastern Newfoundland and coastal Labrador. Areas inland are less foggy and occasionally less cloudy, but overall still not great. Temperatures don’t move much during the day and at night and will be in the lower to middle teens.
- Those slow-moving lows will drive a good bit of unsettled weather across the Province, with a widespread chance fo rain starting Thursday night and lingering into Saturday.
This pattern looks to remain in place through the early part of next week, before breaking down and becoming a little less spring-like and a bit more fall-like. However even at that point, a large low will replace the large high and while that may help a little, it’s not going to do great things.
The next couple of days look fairly quiet, meaning no organized weather but the continuation of the areas of rain, drizzle and fog across much of the Province. By Friday, an area of low pressure will take shape over the Maritimes and will slowly pass over, or just south of, Newfoundland as it slowly works through the region. There is the potential for heavy rainfall over much of the Island between Friday and Sunday, with over 100 mm possible for some areas of southern, central and eastern Newfoundland. The ECMWF model highlights this well.
The pattern should change next week to a more fall-like one. However the active weather will continue, meaning the rain chances and eventual snow chances (Labrador) continue into the foreseeable weather future.