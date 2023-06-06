News

Drivers ticketed for stunting at ‘Bay Wheels’ car show

By Web Team June 6, 2023

Three drivers have been ticketed for stunting by Bay Roberts RCMP during the annual ‘Bay Wheels’ car show, held in Bay Roberts over the weekend.


All three drivers received a license suspension, as well as had their vehicles impounded. Police say the 23-year old man from Shearstown, 20-year old male from Makinsons, and 34-year old female from Cupids were quickly identified because of an increased police presence in the area during the event.

In a statement this afternoon, police say the annual car show is often followed by a number of tickets being issued for stunting.

