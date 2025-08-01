Driver who fled from police arrested by Gander RCMP

A 47-year-old man who fled from police attempting a traffic stop was arrested early Tuesday morning by Gander RCMP.

At approximately 1:39 a.m. on July 29, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle on Armstrong Boulevard in Gander. The driver, who also had a passenger in the vehicle, failed to stop for police and also failed to stop at several stop signs before pulling off the road at nearby residential property. When the man stepped out of his vehicle, he arrested without incident by police.

The man was later released from custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 21 to answer to a criminal charge of flight from police, as well as charges under the Highway Traffic Act for performing stunts while driving and operating a vehicle with an expired licence.