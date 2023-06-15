Driver under investigation for impaired driving following crash

A 36-year-old man is being investigated for impaired driving following a crash that happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near Butter Pot Park Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle roll-over crash. The driver and lone occupant of the car showed signs of impairment. He was transported to the Health Sciences Centre for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A blood demand was provided and samples were collected. The investigation is continuing.