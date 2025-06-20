Driver ticketed for stunting on Route 330

A 19-year-old driver was ticketed by Gander RCMP for stunting at a traffic stop that was conducted on Route 330 on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., while on patrol along Route 330 near Jonathan’s Pond, RCMP observed an oncoming vehicle rounding a turn traveling at a high rate of speed on the roadway.

The vehicle was driving over the centre line and partially in the oncoming lane of travel. The officer was unable to obtain the vehicle’s speed, however, visual observation of the vehicle deemed that it was travelling at an excessive rate of speed and in a dangerous manner.

As the vehicle passed by the patrol car, the officer observed the vehicle’s brake lights and also observed the vehicle skidding over the roadway.

Police conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was occupied by a 19-year-old driver and three passengers.

The driver was ticketed for stunting, issued a licence suspension and the vehicle was seized and impounded.