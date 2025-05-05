Driver ticketed by police for failing to stop for school bus

A 76-year-old woman was ticketed by Bonavista RCMP for failing to stop for a school bus that was picking up a young child at a bus stop in Plate Cove West on May 1.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, as a small child was entering onto the school bus, which had its emergency lights and stop sign activated, a vehicle drove through the bus’s stop sign. The child was not injured.

Descriptions of the vehicle and the driver were obtained and the information was provided to police. The driver was located by Bonavista RCMP and was issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for passing a school bus illegally.

Students, especially younger children, oftentimes, without checking, rely on motorists to follow the rules of the road and expect that vehicles will be stopped while they enter or exit a school bus.

Reports involving school bus safety are taken quite seriously by RCMP NL. Drivers must stop when a school bus stops to pick up and drop off children. Upon conviction, a driver who fails to stop for a school bus faces a fine that ranges between $500-$1500 and an accumulation of six demerit points.