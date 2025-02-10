Driver of vehicle involved in 2024 double fatality on Route 320 near Hare Bay charged by RCMP

Following an investigation of a motor vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two passengers, Glovertown RCMP has laid criminal charges against the driver, 53-year-old Roger Hunt of Trinity.

On the morning of July 23, 2024, police received the report of the crash which left a truck in the middle of the roadway in flames. Two of the vehicle’s occupants, a 62-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver, Hunt, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence obtained from the investigation support criminal charges, which were laid on Feb. 6. Hunt is charged with two counts dangerous operation causing death. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Gander on April 8.