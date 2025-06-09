Driver of 2024 fatal crash in Portugal Cove South charged criminally by Ferryland RCMP 

Criminal charges have been laid against 19-year-old Riley White of St. Stephen’s in relation to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 10 in Portugal Cove South on Aug. 18, 2024. The crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman.

On that day, police responded to the single-vehicle crash. The vehicle departed the roadway and caught fire. The deceased woman, who was a passenger of the vehicle, was ejected. She later died at the hospital.

The driver, White, survived the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. A blood sample was obtained as part of an impaired driving investigation. The results of the blood sample were recently received and support criminal charges.

On June 5, Riley White was served a summons for court. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Impaired operation causing death

Impaired operation

Impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration above 80 mgs%

Impaired operation with a blood alcohol and blood drug concentration above the prescribed limit

Additionally, he is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with the following violations:

Driving without due care causing death

Crossing a solid line

White is due to appear in court on July 18. The investigation is continuing.