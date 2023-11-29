Driver in St. John’s flees traffic stop

RNC patrol officers conducted a traffic on the Team Gushue Highway in St. John’s just before 1:00 a.m. overnight.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene in the vehicle.

With the assistance of the RCMP, the vehicle was located in Witless Bay. The 54-year-old driver was arrested and is charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

There were also multiple charges under the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was impounded.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.