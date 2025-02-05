Driver flees from RCMP, arrested after colliding with police car

Twenty-eight-year-old Geoffrey Parsons from Bay Roberts fled from police in Carbonear and was arrested overnight by Harbour Grace RCMP after colliding with a police car on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. yesterday, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in Carbonear. The driver failed to stop for police and fled towards Tilton. A spike belt was deployed but was unsuccessful as the driver doubled back and struck the police car. The suspected vehicle further fled and was located behind a nearby business in Tilton.

Police located and arrested the driver, Geoffrey Parsons, after a search of the area. He remains in custody to appear in court again today in relation to the following charges: resisting arrest, flight from police (two counts), dangerous driving (two counts), assault with a weapon (two counts), and mischief causing damage over $5,000.

No one was injured during this incident. The investigation is ongoing.